First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:FCF traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,106. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.62. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $14.93.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCF. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

