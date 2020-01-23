First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Community had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 million.

Shares of FCCO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,824. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.70. The stock has a market cap of $153.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.93. First Community has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $22.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. First Community’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Community from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

