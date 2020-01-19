First Defiance Financial (FDEF) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 20th. Analysts expect First Defiance Financial to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $40.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.15 million. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, analysts expect First Defiance Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FDEF stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.11. The company has a market capitalization of $616.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. First Defiance Financial has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $32.39.

Several research firms have recently commented on FDEF. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

In other news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $30,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy K. Harris sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $89,204.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,531 shares of company stock worth $140,449 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

First Defiance Financial Company Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

