First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Now Covered by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of First Derivatives (LON:FDP) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an add rating and a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) price objective on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of FDP traded up GBX 65 ($0.86) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,770 ($36.44). The company had a trading volume of 186,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,708. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,705.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,517.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.79 million and a P/E ratio of 54.96. First Derivatives has a 1 year low of GBX 220 ($2.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,635 ($47.82).

First Derivatives Company Profile

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services internationally. The company operates through Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, an in-memory, time-series database. The company also designs, develops, implements, and supports a range of data and trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments