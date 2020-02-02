First Farmers Finl (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Trading Down 1%

Shares of First Farmers Finl (OTCMKTS:FFMR) were down 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $47.01 and last traded at $47.01, 2,163 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.92.

About First Farmers Finl (OTCMKTS:FFMR)

First Farmers Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, First Farmers Bank & Trust Company, provides community banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Indiana and Illinois. Its personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, debit cards, and IRAs; and mortgages and construction loans, auto loans, collateral loans, and credit cards.

