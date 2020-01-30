First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

First Financial Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 45.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Financial Bancorp to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,250. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. First Financial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $155.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.33 million. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 9.56%. First Financial Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,475,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

