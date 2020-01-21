First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered First Financial Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised First Financial Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 target price on First Financial Bancorp and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Financial Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $25.39 on Monday. First Financial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.24.

In other First Financial Bancorp news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,475,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,530,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,917,000 after purchasing an additional 218,329 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 25,447 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 811,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,864,000 after purchasing an additional 177,035 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

