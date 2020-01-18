First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. First Financial Bancorp posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $154.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 target price on First Financial Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Financial Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Shares of FFBC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.39. 288,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,173. First Financial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.07 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.34.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,475,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 109.5% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

