First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $155.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:FFBC traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $24.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,629. First Financial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.07 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.36.

FFBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price objective on First Financial Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

In other First Financial Bancorp news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of First Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 304,860 shares in the company, valued at $7,475,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

