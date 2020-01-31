First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Short Interest Up 11.5% in January

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the December 31st total of 3,900,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 364,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.9 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FFBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Shares of FFBC opened at $24.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.24. First Financial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.07 and a 12-month high of $28.59.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $155.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

In other news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 304,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,475,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FFBC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 14.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 806,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,525,000 after purchasing an additional 99,960 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Financial Bancorp by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 37,718 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Financial Bancorp by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 214,545 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in First Financial Bancorp by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 15,578 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

