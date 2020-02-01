First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

FFIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

In other news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.77 per share, for a total transaction of $52,155.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,635.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $248,571.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,900 shares of company stock valued at $310,986. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 54,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $2,521,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 11,853 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 100,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 14,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 345,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,120,000 after buying an additional 18,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.52. The company had a trading volume of 385,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,577. First Financial Bankshares has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.16.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.54% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Read More: Diversification