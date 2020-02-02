First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

First Financial Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 38.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Financial Bankshares to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $33.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.38. First Financial Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.54% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.77 per share, with a total value of $52,155.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,635.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $248,571.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,900 shares of company stock valued at $310,986 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FFIN. ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. First Financial Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

See Also: What is a back-end load?

