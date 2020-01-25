First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Stephens set a $33.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

FFIN traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.56. 512,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,478. First Financial Bankshares has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.25. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.16.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,571.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.77 per share, for a total transaction of $52,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,635.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 9,150 shares of company stock valued at $319,744 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 92,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 90.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 7.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 51.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?