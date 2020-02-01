First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

FFIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.75.

NASDAQ FFIN traded down $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $33.52. The stock had a trading volume of 371,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,577. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.95 and a 200-day moving average of $33.36.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.54% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.77 per share, with a total value of $52,155.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,635.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,571.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,900 shares of company stock worth $310,986 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. 51.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

