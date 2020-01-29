First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Price Target Cut to $33.00

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) had its target price cut by Stephens from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of FFIN opened at $34.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average of $33.33. First Financial Bankshares has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $36.45.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.54% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,571.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.77 per share, for a total transaction of $52,155.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,635.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,900 shares of company stock worth $310,986. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 9.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 202,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter worth $1,486,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 90.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

