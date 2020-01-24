First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30, Briefing.com reports. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 38.59%. The firm had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:FFIN traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,148. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 1.16. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $36.45.

FFIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Stephens set a $33.00 price target on First Financial Bankshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.77 per share, for a total transaction of $52,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,635.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $248,571.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 9,150 shares of company stock valued at $319,744 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

