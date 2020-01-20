First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

THFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of THFF opened at $44.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.98. First Financial has a 52 week low of $37.41 and a 52 week high of $46.93.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $43.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.56 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 26.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Financial will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Craig Martin purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.75 per share, with a total value of $38,887.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,887.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THFF. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 29,255 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

