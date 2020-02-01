First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for First Financial Northwest in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer expects that the bank will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Financial Northwest’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

FFNW opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. First Financial Northwest has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $17.24.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 6.75%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $45,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFNW. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in First Financial Northwest in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 11.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 13.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 2,387.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 19,102 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. 44.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

