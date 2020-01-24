First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $11.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 million.

Shares of First Financial Northwest stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.95. 483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. First Financial Northwest has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $17.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.15 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.44.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

