First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the bank on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a boost from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

First Foundation has a dividend payout ratio of 16.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Foundation to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.83. 2,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,474. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $726.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.87. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $17.64.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $54.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.80 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 30,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $497,862.00. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 37,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $614,940.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $329,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,937 shares of company stock worth $1,278,202 over the last quarter. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on FFWM. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

