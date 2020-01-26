First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.80 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) will announce sales of $52.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.30 million to $53.50 million. First Foundation posted sales of $50.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year sales of $210.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $210.00 million to $211.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $230.00 million, with estimates ranging from $227.50 million to $231.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Foundation.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price target on First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Foundation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

In other news, CFO John Michel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 37,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $614,940.39. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $329,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,937 shares of company stock worth $1,356,902 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Foundation by 565.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Foundation by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

FFWM stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,151. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.49.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

