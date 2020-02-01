First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered First Foundation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Foundation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

FFWM stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 111,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,586. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $17.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average of $15.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.87.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $54.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Foundation will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 37,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $614,940.39. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $165,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,937 shares of company stock worth $1,278,202. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Foundation by 565.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in First Foundation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in First Foundation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in First Foundation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in First Foundation by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

