First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Given $26.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $26.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Guaranty Bancshares an industry rank of 108 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of FGBI traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.89. 7 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,827. First Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.44.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $17.89 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 4.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 22.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 45.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com