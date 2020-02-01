First Hawaiian Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:FHB)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for First Hawaiian in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Hawaiian’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

FHB has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price objective on First Hawaiian and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. First Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

First Hawaiian stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.15. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $29.65.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.37 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 32.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 3.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,219,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,293,000 after acquiring an additional 92,929 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 13.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,466,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,865,000 after acquiring an additional 300,204 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,385,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,823,000 after acquiring an additional 882,612 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 812,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,452,000 after acquiring an additional 27,272 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 0.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 768,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

