First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Hits New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $29.60 and last traded at $29.20, with a volume of 11724 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.81.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 target price on shares of First Hawaiian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,385,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,823,000 after buying an additional 882,612 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the second quarter worth $12,127,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 13.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,466,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,865,000 after buying an additional 300,204 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the third quarter worth $7,475,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the third quarter worth $6,042,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average is $27.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.15.

First Hawaiian Company Profile (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?

