First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FHB. BidaskClub cut First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price objective on First Hawaiian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on First Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

NASDAQ FHB traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.25. The company had a trading volume of 786,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,320. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.35. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $29.65.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.37 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 32.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,385,000 after buying an additional 28,152 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in First Hawaiian by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 149,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 11,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth $12,127,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

