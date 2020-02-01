First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $33.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.56% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Hawaiian, Inc. offers banking services to consumer and commercial customers which includes deposit products, lending services and wealth management, insurance, private banking and trust services. First Hawaiian Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

FHB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price target on First Hawaiian and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $29.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $29.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.15.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 2,019.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

