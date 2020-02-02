First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

FHB has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 target price on First Hawaiian and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Hawaiian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Shares of FHB stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.06. 1,176,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,752. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average is $27.38. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 640,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,463,000 after acquiring an additional 67,204 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 329,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 23,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 8,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,385,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,823,000 after buying an additional 882,612 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

