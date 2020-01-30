First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

First Horizon National has a payout ratio of 39.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Horizon National to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $16.32 on Thursday. First Horizon National has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $17.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average of $16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that First Horizon National will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Yousef A. Valine sold 28,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $483,622.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,926,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FHN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America upgraded First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on First Horizon National from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on First Horizon National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.31.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?