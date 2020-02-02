First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Receives $18.31 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.31.

FHN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of First Horizon National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of FHN stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,508,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,952,229. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average of $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Horizon National has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $17.42.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.61 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Horizon National will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

In related news, EVP Yousef A. Valine sold 28,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $483,622.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 229,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,926,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon National by 1,816.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,764,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,778,000 after buying an additional 2,619,861 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon National during the second quarter worth about $10,591,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Horizon National by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,968,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,432,000 after buying an additional 616,168 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in First Horizon National by 334.3% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 676,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,963,000 after buying an additional 520,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Horizon National by 15.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,171,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,382,000 after purchasing an additional 430,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

