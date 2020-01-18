First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.61 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 10.34%. First Horizon National’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

NYSE FHN traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $17.27. The stock had a trading volume of 11,306,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,655,463. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Horizon National has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $17.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

In other First Horizon National news, EVP Yousef A. Valine sold 28,249 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $483,622.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,926,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.21.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

