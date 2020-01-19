First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $16.11, but opened at $16.56. First Horizon National shares last traded at $17.27, with a volume of 11,306,322 shares trading hands.

The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. First Horizon National had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

FHN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America raised shares of First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of First Horizon National from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Horizon National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.21.

In other First Horizon National news, EVP Yousef A. Valine sold 28,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $483,622.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,926,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,171,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,382,000 after acquiring an additional 430,843 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in First Horizon National by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 737,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,946,000 after buying an additional 351,963 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in First Horizon National by 6,980.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 42,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 41,882 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in First Horizon National by 258.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 412,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after buying an additional 297,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in First Horizon National by 1,816.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,764,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,778,000 after buying an additional 2,619,861 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average is $16.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

First Horizon National Company Profile (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

