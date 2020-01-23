First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Issues Earnings Results

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,367. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $232.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.61. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $25.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 9.60%.

INBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Hovde Group raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

