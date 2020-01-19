First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) to post sales of $165.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Interstate Bancsystem’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $164.00 million and the highest is $166.60 million. First Interstate Bancsystem reported sales of $153.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem will report full year sales of $646.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $645.00 million to $649.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $658.37 million, with estimates ranging from $654.00 million to $662.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Interstate Bancsystem.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.38 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FIBK shares. ValuEngine raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

In related news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $42,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,164.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Scott, Jr. sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $164,834.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,411.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,894 shares of company stock valued at $255,378 in the last quarter. 24.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIBK traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.12. 126,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.66. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $43.83.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

