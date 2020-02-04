First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.05 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.10. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $165.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.13 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 24.33%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FIBK. BidaskClub lowered First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $38.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. First Interstate Bancsystem has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. First Interstate Bancsystem’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 1,300 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.09 per share, for a total transaction of $54,717.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,930 shares in the company, valued at $923,033.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Homer A. Scott, Jr. sold 628 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $26,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,116 shares of company stock worth $47,594. Insiders own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,570,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,419,000 after acquiring an additional 340,132 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 26,945 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,842,000 after purchasing an additional 33,261 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the 4th quarter worth about $9,003,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 82,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

