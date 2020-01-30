First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $165.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.13 million.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.09. The stock had a trading volume of 233,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,412. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $43.83.

In other news, major shareholder Homer A. Scott, Jr. sold 628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $26,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.09 per share, with a total value of $54,717.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,033.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,894 shares of company stock valued at $255,378 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FIBK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained