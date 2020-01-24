First Majestic Silver Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share (TSE:FR)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.14.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$128.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$137.64 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.67.

Shares of FR opened at C$13.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.60. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of C$6.86 and a 12-month high of C$16.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.14.

In other news, Director Keith Neumeyer sold 56,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.75, for a total transaction of C$833,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,370,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$49,717,766. Also, Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total value of C$150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$301,905. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,741 shares of company stock worth $2,803,909.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager