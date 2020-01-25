First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Majestic Silver Corp. is engaged in the production, development, exploration, and acquisition of silver mines in Mexico. First Majestic Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AG. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. First Majestic Silver presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.57.

NYSE:AG traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,921,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,225,731. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.33.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 48.30%. The business had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,299,575 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,010,000 after buying an additional 149,507 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,280,691 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,770,000 after purchasing an additional 191,881 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,277 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 51.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

