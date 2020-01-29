First Merchants (FRME) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect First Merchants to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FRME opened at $39.90 on Wednesday. First Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

FRME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

In other First Merchants news, insider Jeffrey B. Lorentson sold 4,907 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $205,554.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Stewart sold 2,250 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $92,227.50. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

