First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Price Target Raised to $44.00

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. BidaskClub lowered First Merchants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Merchants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.

NASDAQ FRME traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $40.97. The stock had a trading volume of 87,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.10. First Merchants has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $42.48. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.08.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.20 million. Research analysts predict that First Merchants will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey B. Lorentson sold 4,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $205,554.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Stewart sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $92,227.50. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in First Merchants by 320.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?