First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Merchants had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $121.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.20 million.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NASDAQ:FRME traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.75. 189,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,382. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.03. First Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FRME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. First Merchants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

In related news, insider Jeffrey B. Lorentson sold 4,907 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $205,554.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Stewart sold 2,250 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $92,227.50. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks