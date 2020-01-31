First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of banking through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, N.A. It operates in three lines of business: community banking and wealth management through First Mid Bank, and insurance brokerage through First Mid Insurance Group. The company’s deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as NOW accounts. Its loan portfolio primarily comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers estate planning, investment, and farm management services; and employee benefit services. In addition, it provides commercial lines insurance to businesses; and homeowner, automobile, and other types of personal lines insurance to individuals. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson downgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,849. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average of $34.18. The company has a market capitalization of $557.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $45.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. Equities analysts expect that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $28,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,644 shares in the company, valued at $7,652,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 36,549 shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $1,318,322.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 229,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,271,175.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,334 over the last ninety days. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMBH. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 10.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 37.0% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 21,115 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $1,693,000. Institutional investors own 31.68% of the company’s stock.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

