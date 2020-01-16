First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the December 15th total of 3,350,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 512,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of FMBI stock opened at $22.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.29. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $193.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.95 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 22.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.53%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FMBI shares. BidaskClub lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised First Midwest Bancorp from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. First Midwest Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,951,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 1,566.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,041,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,294,000 after acquiring an additional 979,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,417,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,725,000 after acquiring an additional 384,593 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 9.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,043,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,309,000 after acquiring an additional 267,239 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $4,858,000. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?