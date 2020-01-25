First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

FMBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

First Midwest Bancorp stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.88. 647,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,278. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.83. First Midwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $194.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.33 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 9.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 19,643 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 5.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 361,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 17,635 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 43.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 96,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 29,018 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $3,789,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

