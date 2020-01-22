First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $194.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.33 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 22.55%.

Shares of FMBI stock opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.83. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FMBI shares. ValuEngine raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens raised First Midwest Bancorp from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. First Midwest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

