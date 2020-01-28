First National Financial Corp (TSE:FN) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

First National Financial Corp (TSE:FN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1625 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

TSE:FN traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$38.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,701. First National Financial has a one year low of C$28.29 and a one year high of C$44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,480.49, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.65. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$39.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.04.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$177.58 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First National Financial will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of First National Financial in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$38.79 per share, with a total value of C$75,019.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,303,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$283,307,691.33.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. It offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks