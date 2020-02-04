First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Director Purchases $24,700.95 in Stock

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Director Norman J. Jr. Tonina purchased 1,539 shares of First Northwest BanCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $24,700.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of FNWB stock opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. First Northwest BanCorp has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $18.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.12 million, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Northwest BanCorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 758,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Northwest BanCorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in First Northwest BanCorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 40,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded First Northwest BanCorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered First Northwest BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

About First Northwest BanCorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Put Option