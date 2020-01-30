First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Northwest BanCorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday.

First Northwest BanCorp stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,694. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.02. First Northwest BanCorp has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $182.48 million, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.51.

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. First Northwest BanCorp had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Laurence J. Hueth sold 2,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $37,311.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence J. Hueth sold 2,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $51,714.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,211 shares of company stock valued at $230,905 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning bought a new stake in First Northwest BanCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in First Northwest BanCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in First Northwest BanCorp by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Northwest BanCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in First Northwest BanCorp by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 52.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Northwest BanCorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

