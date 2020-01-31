First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Announces Earnings Results

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 28.03%. The firm had revenue of $27.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million.

FLIC traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $22.06. 79,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,070. First of Long Island has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is 44.17%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

In other news, CEO Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,965.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

