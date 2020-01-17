First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Given Coverage Optimism Score of -2.20

News coverage about First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) has trended negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. First of Long Island earned a coverage optimism score of -2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted First of Long Island’s ranking:

NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $24.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.02. The company has a market cap of $659.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. First of Long Island has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $25.53.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.79 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 10.93%. On average, analysts expect that First of Long Island will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.17%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

In other First of Long Island news, CEO Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,965.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Curtis sold 5,000 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,828.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel